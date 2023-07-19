The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirt (PMS) from N537 to N617.

The resolution was a sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (PDP-Imo) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Mr Ikeagwuonu said that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

He said that Section 32 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, saddles the Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with the task of regulating and monitoring technical and commercial midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.

“Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Petrol Pump Price was increased from N537 to N617 by Petrol marketers without conferring with the relevant government agencies.

“Disturbed that in view of the current socio-economic challenges being faced by Nigerians, a hike in the fuel price will heap great suffering and hardship on Nigerians,” he said.

The House resolved to invite the Group Managing Director of the NNPCL to explain the hike in PMS price.

The lawmakers, however, rejected a call by Zakaria Nyampa (APC-Adamawa) to stay the implementation of the new price pending the outcome of the investigation.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, mandated the committee, when constituted, to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

