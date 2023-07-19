President Bola Tinubu has sought confirmation from Senate for appointments of members and Executive Management of the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Mr Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The president, in the letter, said,” In accordance with Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment 2017 Act.

”I write to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of a Chairman, Members and Executive Management of the Board of the North-East Development Commission.

The nominees for confirmation include

Paul Tarfa, Chairman for re-appointment (North -East, Adamawa), Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas member (North -West Kano).

Others are Tsav Aondoana member (North- Central, Benue), Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West, Lagos), Samuel Onuigbo Member(South-East, Abia)

Others are Frank Owhor, member (South-South, Rivers), Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director, North -East Borno) Re-appointment, and Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs (North- East Bauchi).

Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director Operations, North -East Gombe, Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and Finance, (North -East, Yobe).

Mr Tinubu said the two representatives from the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would complete the membership of the board, as stipulated by the Act.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Mr Tinubu said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

