Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, a Nigerian doctor in the UK, has been discharged of sexual harassment allegations made against him by an ex-lover.

The case, which was heard and decided upon Thursday by the Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service (MPTS) noted that all allegations against Mr Ogunsanya were unproven.

In 2020, Bolanle Aseyan, a medical doctor and former lover of Mr Ogunsanya, accused him of sexual harassment and physical violence including rubbing his hand around her vagina over her trousers, covering her mouth, squeezing her breasts, penetrating, and stabbing her with a fork amongst others.

The tribunal reviewed all allegations against him and found that they were “determined and found but not proved”.

One of the allegations also sought to prove that he was not fit to practise as a doctor but the tribunal struck it out saying “as the facts have not been found proved it therefore follows that Dr Ogunsanya’s fitness to practise is not impaired.”

In a Twitter post announcing the verdict, Inibehe Effiong, an attorney to Mr Ogunsanya, said: “the vindication of Funmi is a victory for all victims of false accusations of sexual misconduct.”

He added that Ms Aseyan is currently facing both civil and criminal lawsuits in Nigeria for her actions.

“No one should have to go through what Funmi has ensured these past years. False rape allegations should never be trivialised. It is evil and despicable, ” Mr Effiong tweeted.

When PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach Mr Ogunsanya, his attorney said he was unable to speak to the press as he was still recovering.

This newspaper also sent a WhatsApp message to Ms Aseyan who did not respond at the time of this report.

