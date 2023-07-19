Taiwo Oyedele, a fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has resigned from his position in the organisation.

Mr Oyedele announced his resignation via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He explained that the move was to enable him to focus fully with undivided attention on his new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee.

Earlier in July, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms and appointed Mr Oyedele as the chairman of the committee.

The government said the establishment of the committee reflects Mr Tinubu’s commitment to addressing challenges and bringing about transformative reforms in fiscal policy and taxation.

The committee’s primary objective, according to the Nigerian government, is to enhance revenue collection efficiency, ensure transparent reporting, and promote the effective utilisation of tax and other revenues to boost citizens’ tax morale, foster a healthy tax culture, and drive voluntary compliance.

Announcing his decision on Wednesday, Mr Oyedele said: “After over two decades at PwC, I have made the hard but necessary decision to exit the firm.”

He said: “This is to enable me to focus fully with undivided attention on my new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, which I consider an important national assignment.”

Since his appointment, there have been concerns over the propriety of Mr Oyedele’s dual positions as chair of the government’s tax reform committee and PwC Africa tax leader.

Shortly after his appointment, some Twitter users raised concerns about conflict of interest and other ethical issues that may affect his ability to perform well in both positions.

On Wednesday, Mr Oyedele noted that his resignation would erase all ethical concerns raised by critics since his appointment.

“This decision will also prevent any potential distractions from real or perceived conflict of interest. Thank you all once again for your support, best wishes and prayers,” he wrote.

“May God bless you all, and may God bless Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Oyedele joined PwC as an associate in 2002, immediately after completing his NYSC.

He rose through the ranks of Senior Associate, Assistant Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager, Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader.

