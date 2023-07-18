The Senate has resolved to probe the construction of a shoreline protective wall reportedly constructed with the sum of N6.4 billion in Ayetoro, a coastal settlement of the Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State.

The resolution to probe the contract was a sequel to a motion moved by Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) at the plenary presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday.

Mr Ibrahim, while presenting the motion, said the shoreline protective wall contract was first awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to Gallet Nigeria Limited in 2004 at the sum of N6.4 billion with the upfront payment of 25 per cent.

The senator said the contract was revoked in 2009 because the construction company allegedly lacked the capacity to continue with the project, and it was re-awarded to another private firm, Dredging Atlantic Limited, at an undisclosed cost.

Mr Ibrahim stressed that since the shoreline protective wall contract was re-awarded, there is no structure to show that the project is ongoing.

He said the situation threatens the Ayetoro community, and the whole community may be completely lost to the sea if nothing is done to prevent it urgently.

Mr Ibrahim, therefore, asked the Senate to mandate its Committee on NDDC, Environment and Ecology, when constituted, to interface with relevant ministries to work out modalities for instant intervention in the disaster.

The senator also requested that the committee conduct an investigation into the N6.5 billion shoreline protective contract to find an alternative solution to the suffering of the people.

When the motion was thrown for debate, many senators supported and voted in support.

The senate president said the NDDC committee, when constituted, will investigate the contract.

