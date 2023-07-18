The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday said the sudden decision to increase petrol pump prices is an overkill.

The union advised the government to reverse the decision immediately while adequate measures are put in place to lessen the effects on ordinary Nigerians.

The NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how petroleum pump prices rose to N617 per litre at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) outlets in Abuja on Tuesday.

Across petrol outlets in different parts of Nigeria, pump prices were also adjusted upwards as Nigerians lamented the effect of the increase on the cost of living.

The NUJ said it is alarmed at the just-announced increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N617 per litre in Abuja and N568 in Lagos.

“This development has already triggered astronomical increases in transportation costs, with prices of food items soaring almost beyond the reach of many citizens, even as users of generators to power their homes are already groaning uncontrollably under the present situation,” the union said.

“While we applaud the decision to remove the costly subsidies on fuel, however, we had cautioned against a hasty implementation of the policy without putting mitigating measures in place to cushion the excruciating effects.”

The union said that is saddened that most people can hardly commute to work or other places of business without too much stress because the sudden surge in petrol prices has made it so.

“We believe that this sudden decision is an overkill, and we urge that the situation should be reversed immediately while adequate measures are considered and put in place to lessen the effects on ordinary Nigerians,” it said.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies in his inaugural address on 29 May.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an over 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The hike immediately triggered an increase in transportation fares and prices of goods and services.

