President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina, killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.
“I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.
“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.
“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.
“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice,” President Tinubu said.
Meanwhile, the president has directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.
The president charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.
Dele Alake
Special Adviser to the President
(Special Duties, Communications and Strategy)
July 18, 2023
