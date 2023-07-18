The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed unauthorised charges of perjury and document falsification against Stella Oduah, a former Minister of Aviation, in the name of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC’s counsel, H. A Okonofua, told the judge, James Omotosho, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the commission did not send Mr Mohammed to prosecute Mrs Oduah, the sole defendant in the matter.

Upon resumed hearing, though Mr Mohammed and Mrs Oduah were not in court, Mr Okonofua informed the court that the report of the investigation carried out by the anti-corruption agency was out.

While informing the court about the outcome of the investigation, she said that “the counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, was de-seconded back to Nigeria police on 14 November 2022, and he was not sent to represent the EFCC to prosecute the defendant” in the charge he filed in June.

Mr Omotosho drew Mr Okonofua’s attention to the fact that the report was not before the court.

The lawyer admitted that the report was filed late.

The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until 4 October for the investigation report to be before the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on 10 July, reported that the EFCC was expected to arraign Ms Oduah before Mr Omotosho the next day (Tuesday) on alleged perjury and document falsification.

The ex-lawmaker, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, is being accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator in the fresh charge.

But on 11 July, when the matter was called for arraignment, Mr Mohammed, a police officer, who appeared for EFCC, admitted committing an error in filing the charge in the name of the anti-graft agency.

He told the court that though he was seconded to the EFCC, he had been redeployed back to the Force Headquarters in November last year.

He said it was in error he signed the charge in the name of the EFCC Office in Benin.

The judge had ordered his arrest and investigation by the commission.

EFCC’s real charges against Oduah, CCECC, others

Meanwhile, on Monday, another Federal High Court judge, Abuja, fixed 21 July for the arraignment of Ms Oduah on N5 billion charges filed against her by the EFCC. A Chinese firm, CCECC, is a co-defendant in the case.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, fixed the date after EFCC’s counsel, Hassan Liman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their plea.

This newspaper had reported how the EFCC, on 17 December 2020, filed 25 counts accusing Ms Oduah, while being Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, and her co-defendants of laundering various sums of money totalling about N5,052,415,984 between February and June 2014.

One of the co-defendants is Gloria Odita (2nd defendant), who is said to be an aide to Ms Oduah when she was Minister of Aviation and company secretary of Sea Petroleum & Gas Company (SPGC) Limited, a firm founded by the former minister.

The rest are an employee of SPCG and aides to Ms Oduah, Nwobu Nnamdi (3rd defendant), Chukwuma Chinyere (4th defendant), Crystal Television Limited (7th defendant), and Sobora International Limited (8th defendant).

The ninth defendant is CCECC Nigeria Ltd, the Nigerian subsidiary of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), established by the Chinese government to execute international contracts and economic cooperation.

The EFCC accused the defendants of conspiracy to commit money laundering, transferring, taking control and taking possession of proceeds of fraud, aiding and abetting money laundering and opening anonymous bank accounts.

Specifically, the prosecution alleged in two of the 25 counts that Ms Oduah and Ms Odita opened anonymous “Private Banking Nominee” dollar and naira accounts with First Bank, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 11(4) (a) of the same Act.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the charges showed that CCECC Nigeria Limited allegedly transferred over N2.5 billion into the naira account of a Private Banking Nominee between 31 March and 6 June 2014.

(NAN)

