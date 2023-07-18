The House of Representatives has asked the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the case of NDLEA officers involved in the alleged killing of a toddler, Ivan Omhonrina.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) on Tuesday during plenary.

In the motion, Mr Idem explained that the tragic event occurred on 13 July when the young Omhonrina was hit by a stray bullet allegedly from an officer of the NDLEA in Asaba, Delta State.

He stated that the younger brother to the late Master Omhonrina also suffered injury from the stray bullets discharged from the officers.

The lawmaker also cited several other accidental shootings by law enforcement agencies that led to the death of young persons.

“On April 4, 2023, a 17 years old boy, Ibuchim Ofezie, a resident of Agingi Community of Bassa Local Government Area of Jos, was killed by some police patrol operatives attached to “C” Division of the Command. Similarly, on the 28 May 2023, Bakare Idris Demola was shot dead by Mr Kabiru Odejimi, a Police officer of the Nigerian Police Force in Oregun, Ikeja area, Lagos State,” he said.

Mr Idem warned, “If urgent intervention to proffer lasting solutions and end these recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets are not put in place, more citizens will continue to sustain injuries and may lead to eventual loss of lives.”

He added that there is a need for swift and decisive action to stem the trend of accidental killings.

The House, therefore, resolved that NDLEA and all other law enforcement agencies should provide regular training and sensitisation programs for their officers on the appropriate use of firearms, conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human rights.

Speaking before putting the motion to vote, the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session, said there is a need for security agencies to adopt body cameras to provide more transparency.

“It is important for our security agencies to embrace body cam. It will help our security agencies to be transparent. Lagos State has exemplified that, what is stopping other agencies from adopting that?” he said.

The motion was subsequently taken unanimously when it was put to vote by Mr Kalu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

