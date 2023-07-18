The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to submit reports on all appointments made under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lower chamber mandated its Committee on Federal Character (when constituted) to demand reports on all appointments made in all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) from 2015 to 2023 when Mr Buhari was in power.

This resolution was reached by the lawmakers on Tuesday following the adoption of a motion moved by Paul Nnamchi (LP, Enugu) on the floor of the House.

Accusations of nepotism under Buhari

Mr Buhari faced accusations of nepotism and favouritism during his eight years in power.

In 2016, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) accused Mr Buhari of unduly favouring Muslims from Northern Nigeria in federal appointments.

However, in 2017, the administration released a list showing Ogun State had the highest number of appointments with 21 appointees, followed by Imo and Kano states, with 15 each, and Edo, the president’s home state of Katsina, with 14 each.

In 2020, a report by PREMIUM TIMES showed that Ogun State maintained the lead on the appointment chart under Mr Buhari.

Despite the available evidence and explanations, many still believed that the former president did not maintain regional balance in his appointments.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Nnamchi said there is a need for the FCC to discharge its constitutional role of ensuring regional balance.

“Federal Character Commission has virtually abdicated its constitutional and statutory responsibilities and degenerated into personality clash of interest amongst its commissioners as was the case about a year ago,” he said.

He noted that FCC is responsible for “promoting, monitoring and enforcing compliance with the principles of the proportional sharing of all bureaucratic, economic, media and political posts at all levels of government.”

Mr Nnamchi noted that despite the inclusion of the federal character in the 1999 Constitution, there is still a perception of domination of the public service by a section of the country.

“The perception is that there exists brazen domination of the bureaucratic, economic, media and political posts at all levels by a section of the country at the expense of the others,” the lawmaker said.

The motion was taken without debate when the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, put it to vote.

