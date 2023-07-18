The police in Lagos have explained why their officers were at the Ketu residence of renowned filmmaker Ola Balogun on Tuesday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES that the filmmaker raised a false alarm that his residence was surrounded by the police.

A close associate of Mr Balogun had in a statement, said he spoke with him at about 8:40 a.m. and was informed that his life was in danger.

“This morning, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at about 8.40 am, I received an SOS call from pioneer film-maker, cultural Ambassador, musician and author Dr Ola Balogun, 78, that the police have surrounded his home and he is in fear for his life,” Owei Lakemfa said in the statement.

“He was trying to explain his situation when his phone went off.

“Dr Balogun, who lives at No 5B, Salvation Close, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos, is alone and needs his fellow Nigerians to check on him, at least to know where he is being taken.

“I also urge lawyers in Lagos to enquire from the Lagos State Police Command why armed policemen were drafted to the elderly citizen’s home.”

Mr Lakemfa also confirmed to this newspaper that the statement emanated from him.

“False alarm”

The police explained that Mr Balogun’s neighbour had made a complaint against him.

“He was accused by a fellow estate resident that Balogun broke his car windscreen. And he (accuser) came to the station to report, and the police invited Balogun ( to hear his side of the story),” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the filmmaker obliged their invitation and denied breaking the accuser’s vehicle.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the police informed Mr Balogun that they would come to the estate to watch the CCTV footage the next day (Tuesday).

On getting to the estate, two police officers went to his residence to inform and call him to come along to watch the CCTV footage.

“They went to his house to invite him to come to the security post to watch the footage, and two policemen went to his house,” the police said.

“And immediately he saw two policemen. He raised an alarm that his house was under siege.”

Mr Hundeyin further said that the filmmaker refused to step out of his house and follow the police officers.

He said that the estate also refused to grant the police access to the footage, adding that they were asked to write a letter requesting access to the CCTV.

