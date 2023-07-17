The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the commissioner of police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, 72 hours to produce the report of police investigation of its allegation of vote buying levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state chairperson of the party, Sikirulahi Ogundele, gave the ultimatum at a press conference in Abeokuta on Monday.

In June, the PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Ladi Adebutu, sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, alleging that Mr Abiodun and the APC bought votes and perpetrated electoral violence and intimidation of voters during the election.

Mr Adebutu sent the petition after the APC had earlier made the same allegation against him and the PDP.

The police had acted on the earlier petition and arraigned Mr Adebutu, who they said is at large, and nine other persons connected to him and the PDP before the Ogun State high court on charges of vote buying and money laundering.

Mr Ogundele said their own petition was also addressed to the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Alkail Baba.

He said the party was aware that an investigation was conducted, but the police in the state have refused to make the findings public or act on it.

Mr Ogundele alleged that the governor and the APC were responsible for the suppression of the report.

“We are also aware that Governor Dapo Abiodun is trying to suppress the report because he knows the investigations have uncovered many atrocities he has perpetuated with his co-travelers with evidence provided by various witnesses and facts made available and how government accounts were used to buy votes.

“In support of our petition and in addition to the evidence made available to the police by our party which have aided a thorough investigation of our petition, the police questioned enough witnesses, got facts and information which we believed to have enriched the report that had since been concluded, yet the police have refused to submit and release the findings and report of the investigation.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, a superintendent of police, said she could not comment on the matter.

She said, “ I honestly don’t know, thank you.”

However, in his own response, the APC spokesperson in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, dismisseed the PDP claims and advised Mr Adebutu “to be man enough to face the criminal charges preferred against him by the Federal Government and stop sounding like a broken record.

“The PDP has nothing new to say. We have gone through the porous press statement and we cannot find anything more than the trite excuses, false claims and contradictions of the defeated candidate who has been on the run from the law since his invitation by the Police.

“When the Police invited the suspect, he fled abroad and told the Police he was going for medicals and his return could only be determined by his doctor. Then he told the public that his life was threatened and he has therefore fled to an unknown destination.

“Few weeks after, he approached the court and filed a motion stopping Police from ‘inviting’, ‘interviewing’ or ‘detaining’ him over allegations of votes-buying through the printing and distribution of 200,000 pieces of Verve ATM cards preloaded with N10,000 credit and totaling N2 billion. He also wanted the court to ask the Police to defer the trial till after the conclusion of his petition at the Tribunal in Abeokuta.”

Mr Adebutu is challenging the reelection of Governor Abiodun at the election petition tribunal.

