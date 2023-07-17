Some lawyers have filed a contempt suit against the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the continued detention of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The lawyers anchored the suit filed on the alleged violation of multiple judgements ordering the release of Mr Emefiele.

The lawyers, led by Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani, prayed the court to jail Mr Bichi for contempt.

The lawyers filed a motion before the court to issue Form 48 and Form 49, the forms used to commence proceedings to commit a contemnor to prison.

The lawyers said that by the judgements and orders of judges of the FCT High Court – M. A. Hassan, Hamza Muazu, and Bello Kawu – the DG of SSS ought to have released Mr Emefiele from detention.

In an affidavit supporting the application, the lawyers stated that Mr Hassan restrained SSS and other respondents from arresting, detaining, or interrogating Mr Emefiele.

This was regarding offences connected to terrorism financing, money laundering, round tripping and financial crimes of national security dimension.

They also deposed that despite the clear and positive orders of the court, the SSS went ahead to arrest and detain Mr Emefiele and detained him for over a month while shopping for evidence, which did not exist.

Addressing journalists after filing their processes, Mr Opara said the group would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and ensure that Mr Bichi was sent to prison.

He said this was to serve as a deterrent to other heads of security agencies that disobedience of court orders would no longer be tolerated.

Mr Opara also said it was preposterous that the SSS had accused Mr Emefiele of committing heinous crimes against the state only for it to file now a charge of possession of a validly registered pump action rifle against him.

“Is it not clear enough to Nigerians that the SSS is persecuting Mr Emefiele if, after holding him for five weeks, they can only file a ridiculous charge of possessing a validly registered pump action gun?”

“This clearly shows that the travails of Mr Emefiele are more of political reasons than any other.”

(NAN)

