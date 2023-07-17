Russia on Monday said it will not continue participating in the United Nations and Turkey-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

“In fact, the Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today,” Aljazeera quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters.

The deal, since its signing in July 2022, has reportedly helped lower food prices by more than 20 per cent globally and has alleviated a global food crisis.

Russia’s refusal to continue with the deal comes as it expires on Monday amid several extensions. Prior to this, Russia had been saying for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

“Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated,” Mr Peskov added.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying that Moscow had notified Ukraine, Turkey and the UN about its decision on the deal.

According to Moscow’s ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels that the deal would be terminated from 18 July.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s top grain exporters and their war which started in February 2022 sent food prices through the roof, exacerbating food insecurity across the world.

The Black Sea deal allows Ukraine to continue to export grains via the Black Sea despite the Russian invasion. The deal was also supposed to allow Russia export some of its products, mainly fertilizers, without US and European sanctions, something Russia claims is not being allowed.

Germany continues to appeal to Russia to extend the Black Sea grain deal, according to the country’s government spokesperson.

Despite Russia’s position, Russian grain exporting union Rusgrain has said that its members plan to continue supplying customers with Russian grain at competitive prices.

“Russia is the largest supplier of wheat to the world market … All contractual obligations of Russian grain exporters will be fulfilled,” Aljazeera quoted the groups as saying.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the continuation of the Black sea grain deal.

Speaking to reporters, he said he would discuss the deal, including the export of Russian fertiliser, with Russia’s Putin when they meet in person during an expected meeting in August.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia’s position describing it as a “cynical move”, adding that the EU would continue to work towards ensuring food security for vulnerable countries.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Türkiye’s efforts,” she tweeted, adding that the EU is working to ensure food security for the world’s vulnerable.

