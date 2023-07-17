Kayode Ajulo, a lawyer to Iyola Omisore, says the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not resigned from his office.

Mr Ajulo said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

There have been media speculations about the resignation of the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and Mr Omisore ahead of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC ) meeting on Monday.

But Mr Ajulo said Monday that it was unlikely for both the national chair and the secretary of the party to vacate their offices simultaneously.

He, therefore, described the rumoured resignation of Omisore as baseless and unfounded.

He said the former Osun senator would attend the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled for Monday.

He said if Mr Omisore will resign, that would be a personal decision, adding that he has not been forced to resign as being insinuated in some quarters.

“Why must he resign? He is the National Secretary of the winning party that has just ushered in the new government of President Bola Tinubu.

“He is proud of what the president is doing, and the party enjoys the confidence of the president and vice versa.

“What he is doing now is to stabilise the political space and ensure that those who worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people are happy with the government,” Mr Ajulo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were also rumours on July 16 over the alleged resignation of the National Adamu.

NAN reports that Mr Omisore was also rumoured to have written his resignation letter ahead of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the party scheduled for 17 July.

(NAN)

