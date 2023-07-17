The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reportedly resigned from his position.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Mr Adamu resigned on Sunday night.

He had also told the newspaper that he would not speak on his purported resignation until President Bola Tinubu returned from Kenya where the president is attending the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

“I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away,” Mr Adamu was quoted as saying.

However, the newspaper reported Monday morning that the APC chairman submitted his letter of resignation to Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, quoting credible sources.

When contacted, APC spokesperson Felix Morka did not confirm nor deny the report.

“I cannot confirm anything at the moment,” Mr Morka told PREMIUM TIMES via phone on Monday morning.

This newspaper could not reach Mr Gbajabiamila as calls to his mobile telephone did not connect.

Other APC sources that PREMIUM TIMES contacted on Tuesday morning could not also confirm Mr Adamu’s resignation.

Mr Adamu was a senator representing Nasarawa West before his emergence as the national chairman of the ruling party last year.

He also served as the Nasarawa State governor between 1999 and 2007.

Details later….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

