A total of 30 students who formed the second cohort of trainees at the Sail Innovation Lab have successfully completed their training in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The lab draws its beneficiaries from select secondary schools in the district.

Meanwhile, following the successful completion of the programme for the second cohort, the lab has opened the registration portal for new applicants who would form the third cohort.

The SAIL Innovation Lab was co-created by the Senator representing Lagos East, Mukhail Abiru, and his wife, Feyisola Abiru. The organisers said the initiative is part of the senator’s endowment programme “to drive youth empowerment in entrepreneurship in Lagos East.”

The innovation hub is managed by the Co-Creation Hub (CCHub).

Graduation

At the graduation ceremony held for the second cohort, Mr Abiru urged the graduating students to deepen their quest for knowledge by devoting time to studies and research, particularly in STEM education.

He commended their commitment throughout the training, which started late last year.

He said the knowledge acquired by the participants would help them in their academics and career growth.

He said: “These students have not only learnt essential skills in academic and technical knowledge, but they have also learned to think critically, embrace failure as an opportunity for growth, and collaborate to solve problems that they see in society.

“These are the skills that will enable them to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the STEM fields as they progress in their learning and make meaningful contributions to society.

“In addition to their academic achievements, it is noteworthy that the students have also delved into the exciting realms of physical computing, robotics, and artificial intelligence.”

New application

The senator said there are currently 160 pupils attending the programme daily for six weeks, adding that eight schools in the district actively participate in the programme.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I announce the expansion of the STEM programme to public schools in Lagos East. This initiative, which brings together 20 students from each school on weekdays, demonstrates our commitment to providing equal opportunities for all young minds interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

He also announced that the application call for the next cohort had been opened.

The lawmaker appreciated the STEMCafe and Co-Creation Hub (CCHub) for their dedication, support, and efforts in providing quality education and resources to the students.

“Your commitment to nurturing young talents in the fields of science and technology is truly commendable,” he said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

