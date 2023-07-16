No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead, while 11 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Foton bus at the Aiyetoro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 09:59 a.m. and was caused by a tyre burst which led the commercial bus to somersault into a ditch.

The TRACE spokesperson stated that the accident involved 15 people, which comprised three men and 12 women, saying that 11 women were injured while three men and one woman died in the accident.

“According to a witness account, the bus marked AGL 989 YA was coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos when it had a tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway, which led the bus to somersault into a ditch,” he said.

READ ALSO: Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence

Mr Akinbiyi noted that the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue, Sagamu, while the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe.

He appealed to drivers to avoid excessive speed, tokunbo tyres, and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

