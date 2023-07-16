As the deadline issued by the Kano State Government for pharmaceutical traders to relocate to a new site elapsed on Friday, the police in the state said they will ensure compliance and punish any trader(s) found defaulting on the order.

The state government issued an ultimatum to all pharmaceutical traders in Sabon Gari market in Fagge Local Government Area to relocate to the newly constructed market – Kano Economic City, located at ‘Dangwauro’, on the outskirt of the city.

The leader of the new market, Husseini Zakari, said the market was commissioned for drugs business in February but some groups of pharmaceutical traders are sabotaging the plan of the government to move traders to the site for dubious reasons.

“We are appealing to the traders to relocate to the new site for the good of residents of Kano. In the new market, there are mechanisms in place put by authorities to checkmate counterfeit drugs and abuses to ensure sanity in the pharmaceutical business in the state,” Mr Zakari said.

The police commissioner in the state, Muhammed Gumel, following a visit to the new market on Thursday, said the command will synergize with all stakeholders to ensure that the traders relocate to the new market, the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement.

He said security agencies in the state will jointly fight all forms of illegal dealings of drugs and substances to a standstill across the state.

“The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, was conducted round the newly constructed Kano Economic City Market and interacted with members of Kanawa Pharmaceutical Partners (KPP), a project facilitated by Federal Ministry of Health through Pharmacy Council of Nigeria under the leadership of Usaini Zakari.

“Mr Zakari welcomed the commissioner to the Kano Economic City Market and took him around the Coordinated Whole Sale Centre in the Markets.

“The coordinated wholesale centre will help in checkmating the movement and selling of illicit, fake and substandard drugs in Kano State.”

“Kano Pharmaceutical Partners have put all machinery in place to ensure the smooth take-off of the market, adding that, Police as major players in internal security have a role to play in ensuring smooth operations and improving businesses in the state,” Mr Zakari told the police commissioner during the visit as quoted in the police statement.

The police said they will ensure adequate support for the take-off of the new market.

“We must commend the federal government for bringing this giant project to Kano State. One of the disturbing issues in the state is the issue of drug abuse by youths to which most of the major crimes being committed in the state are as a result of dealings with illicit drugs and substances.

“We will give you 100 per cent support in our efforts towards sanitising the state. On our part, the police command has embarked on intelligence gathering and already crime-mapping the state and working on how best to curtail the sale and use of illicit drugs by open market traders including the consumption by the youths of the state.

“The commissioner reiterated that the police command will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, especially National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to join to fight drug and substance abuse to a standstill,” the police said.

