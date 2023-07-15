Research Africa Publications, a new pan-African journal database, is set for its official launch in honour of the late Professor of Communications, Lai Oso, who was reportedly part of the initiative.

Mr Oso, who died in a car crash along the Benin-Sagamu expressway on 24 June, was billed to be the co-director and the editorial board member, according to the platform’s founder, Olasunkanmi Arowolo.

Mr Arowolo, in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday, noted that the launch of the African journal aggregator portal aims to improve the international visibility of African journals through robust databases and indexing.

“The launch of the website is coming at a time when we lost a legend in the Nigerian academic community in the person of Lai Oso, who was part of the conception of this platform and had been pencilled down to be a co-director and member of the editorial board,” Mr Arowolo said.

“Unfortunately, the launch, which is scheduled to hold in mid-August, will be in his memory.”

Why Research Africa?

According to the founder, the platform was inspired by the lack of access to African works during his studies abroad, and it seeks to address the limited digital availability of African journals.

He noted that the platform’s goal is to provide viable digital solutions that bridge the research visibility gap for African journals and scholars.

“By hosting African journals on our platform and applying rigorous peer-review standards, we aim to help transition these journals from local to international status and impact,” Mr Arowolo said.

“We see the platform ultimately becoming an African equivalent of major international journal publishers like SAGE, Taylor & Francis, and Routledge – providing tailored services for the African market.”

He explained that the platform has a user-friendly interface and cutting-edge technology that allows users to search for journals by categories, disciplines, and year of release.

“It also features modern journal management systems, allowing editors, authors, and publishers to track submissions, manage reviewer boards and handle their collections efficiently in the cloud,” he added.

About Oso

Mr Oso was a deputy rector at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, before joining the services of the Lagos State University.

He served as the dean of LASU School of Communication and now the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies between 2011 and 2015.

Mr Oso also served as President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

He attended the University of Lagos for his BSc in Mass Communication. He obtained a Master’s in International Relations at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He also bagged his PhD from Leicester University, United Kingdom. He was a former Dean of Students Affairs at Caleb University – a private university located in the Imota area of Lagos State.

Mr Oso was a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, African Council of Communication Education, International Association for Communication Research, and Lagos Communication Forum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

