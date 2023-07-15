The Naira on Friday depreciated against the United States dollar, exchanging at N803.90 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira slipped by 7.72 per cent when compared with N746.28 which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N763.36 to one dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N829 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N803.90.

Data gathered from the official window shows that the Naira sold for as low as N689.34 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.90 million dollars were traded at the investors and exporters window.

(NAN)

