The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 28 judicial officers to President Bola Tinubu and the governors of Kaduna and Kano states, respectively.

A press release obtained from NCJ’s verified Twitter handle on Friday said the judges’ recommendations were made at the council’s 103rd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC.

Giving a breakdown of successful candidates who emerged from its recruitment process, the NJC said two Grand Kadis were recommended to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal were recommended for appointment to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

For the Federal High Court, the council shortlisted 23 candidates to Mr Tinubu for appointment.

With about 76 judges on its bench, the court recently grappled with over 2000 pre-election cases – fallouts from the 2022 primary election of political parties for the 2023 general elections.

Statutorily, the court has a full complement of 100 judges but has never attained that status.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, blamed the lack of funding for the court’s inability to reach its full complement.

The fresh recommendations came about a month after the NJC recommended nine judges to President Tinubu for appointment to the Court of Appeal bench.

Some of the candidates recommended for elevation were from the Federal High Court, therefore adding to the vacant slots in the lower court as of then.

The National Judicial Council, at its 103rd Meeting presided over by Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Head of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal High Court and the Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano State.

They are as follows:

GRAND KADI, KADUNA STATE

Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma

TWENTY-THREE (23) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT

Ekerete Udofot Akpan

Hussaini Dadan-Garba

Egbe Raphael Joshua

Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa

Aishatu Auta Ibrahim

Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam

Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola

Onah Chigozie Sergius

Hauwa Buhari

Ibrahim Ahmad Kala

Hauwa Joeph Yilwa

Amina Aliyu Mohammed

Sharon Tanko Ishaya

Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh

Musa Kakaki

Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi

Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi

Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu

Salim Olasupo Ibrahim

Dipeolu Deinde Isaac

Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr

Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige

Mashkur Salisu

FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KANO STATE

Muhammad Adam Kadem

Salisu Muhammad Isa

Isa Idris Sa’id

Aliyu Muhammad Kani

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors and or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Posted on: Fri, 14th Jul, 2023

