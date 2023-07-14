The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 28 judicial officers to President Bola Tinubu and the governors of Kaduna and Kano states, respectively.
A press release obtained from NCJ’s verified Twitter handle on Friday said the judges’ recommendations were made at the council’s 103rd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC.
Giving a breakdown of successful candidates who emerged from its recruitment process, the NJC said two Grand Kadis were recommended to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.
Four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal were recommended for appointment to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.
For the Federal High Court, the council shortlisted 23 candidates to Mr Tinubu for appointment.
With about 76 judges on its bench, the court recently grappled with over 2000 pre-election cases – fallouts from the 2022 primary election of political parties for the 2023 general elections.
Statutorily, the court has a full complement of 100 judges but has never attained that status.
In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, blamed the lack of funding for the court’s inability to reach its full complement.
The fresh recommendations came about a month after the NJC recommended nine judges to President Tinubu for appointment to the Court of Appeal bench.
Some of the candidates recommended for elevation were from the Federal High Court, therefore adding to the vacant slots in the lower court as of then.
Read NJC’s full statement below:
NJC RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF ONE HEAD OF COURT AND 27 OTHER JUDICIAL OFFICERS
The National Judicial Council, at its 103rd Meeting presided over by Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the under-listed names of successful candidates as Head of Court and other Judicial Officers for the Federal High Court and the Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano State.
They are as follows:
GRAND KADI, KADUNA STATE
Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma
TWENTY-THREE (23) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT
Ekerete Udofot Akpan
Hussaini Dadan-Garba
Egbe Raphael Joshua
Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa
Aishatu Auta Ibrahim
Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam
Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola
Onah Chigozie Sergius
Hauwa Buhari
Ibrahim Ahmad Kala
Hauwa Joeph Yilwa
Amina Aliyu Mohammed
Sharon Tanko Ishaya
Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh
Musa Kakaki
Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi
Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi
Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu
Salim Olasupo Ibrahim
Dipeolu Deinde Isaac
Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr
Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige
Mashkur Salisu
FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KANO STATE
Muhammad Adam Kadem
Salisu Muhammad Isa
Isa Idris Sa’id
Aliyu Muhammad Kani
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors and or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information
Posted on: Fri, 14th Jul, 2023
