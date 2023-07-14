Following widespread public complaints over the harsh economic effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on households, the Ondo State government has set up a nine-member committee on palliatives for the people.

This is coming after the National Assembly approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for N500 billion to provide palliatives for Nigerians.

The decision in Ondo was taken at the state executive council meeting on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the council deliberated on the pains being experienced by residents occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Olugbenga Ale, is leading the committee.

Its terms of reference include working out remedies for the excruciating effects of fuel subsidy removal “within available resources” of the state.

Other members of the committee are the Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele; Commissioner of Finance, Wale Akinterinwa; Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan; and Special Adviser on Education, Wunmi Ilawole.

Also on the committee are the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye; Special Adviser on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye; and Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie.

The permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Bayo Philips, will serve as committee secretary.

There had been calls by residents on the state government to do something about the effects of increased petrol prices, especially with governments of some other states already taking measures.

Controversies over the ill health of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, however, muffled the calls.

Mr Agagu, while speaking on infrastructure projects in the state, said the council approved the award of a contract for the construction of 4.75Km selected roads in Igbobini and Agadagba, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

He added that the construction of a 1000-metre concrete walkway at Obe-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area was also approved by the council.

The council also commiserated with victims of flood and erosion in Akure, the state capital, and other parts as the government appealed to residents to embrace good environmental habits.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Oyeniyi Oseni, who spoke on the subject, said the government had taken steps to contain floods in the state.

He also said the government had deployed equipment to flood-prone areas in the state.

“Council has approved the construction of flood channels, drainage system and improved drainage network that will help to end the perennial flooding and erosion in the state,” he said.

