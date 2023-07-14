The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN)- a group of journalists reporting education in the country, are set to host students and staff of African universities and their counterparts from the United Kingdom in a week-long celebration of the Nelson Mandela International Day.

The activities are scheduled to commence on Monday, 17 July, with the third edition of the UMOJA African Students Leadership Network Summit- a forum dedicated to enhancing shared cultural and educational experiences of student leaders across the continent and beyond.

A statement signed on behalf of the organisers by the Head of the Communication Unit at UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, noted that apart from other partners, EWAN will on Wednesday host an engagement session with participants across the globe on building more selfless leaders like the late anti-apartheid leader on the continent.

According to the organisers, the participating institutions include the University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University and the University of Witwatersrand, all in South Africa; the University of Dundee; and Aston University, from the United Kingdom, among others.

Other programmes

According to Mrs Alaga-Ibraheem, the UMOJA summit, which is themed; “Technology and Culture Preservation,” will also feature panel discussions and plenary sessions on various issues of continental and global concerns.

The university spokesperson said the programmes aim to foster cross-fertilisation of ideas, research collaborations, capacity development and knowledge sharing.

She said the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will also host a session on Wednesday in partnership with the School of International Futures (SOIF) on “Parliaments and Future Generations.”

EWAN speaks on partnership

Speaking on the partnership, the Chairman of EWAN, Mojeed Alabi, said the association is committed to supporting efforts to reposition Nigeria’s education sector for global relevance.

He said the session to be hosted by the association, which is themed: “Youth Discourse on Making more Mandelas,” is aimed at sharing the history, experiences and legacies of the global icon towards inspiring a new generation of leaders on the continent.

He said: “Africa is rich in both human and natural resources but the continent suffers from poor leadership and corruption. It is therefore imperative for whoever is interested in rebuilding Africa for global relevance and honour to start planting the seeds of selflessness, integrity, transparency and accountability in the younger generations.”

“Whether by character, ideology or leadership skills, Mandela remains a perfect model for whoever aspires to lead any society. Sharing his history and legacies will definitely help to build more of him towards rewriting the story of our continent.”

Director speaks

The Director, of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Ismail Ibraheem, a professor, said the university is building collaborations across the world towards achieving the dream of its 13th substantive Vice-Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola.

He said participants in the week-long programme, particularly the visiting students and their accompanying staff, will visit the Lagos State House of Assembly to gain insight into parliamentary processes in Nigeria. He added that the student leaders will also carry out community service, such as painting a location within the university.

“It will be a week of intensive academic and cultural exchange for all of us, including the students and accompanying staff, especially our visitors from South Africa, the United Kingdom, among others,” Mr Ibraheem said.

He said, for instance, the “Three-Minute-Thesis (3MT) Challenge” is a competition to showcase development-oriented theses by the applicants “who would have submitted a three-minute video detailing what the thesis hopes to achieve and the possible impacts on the people and the planet.”

About Mandela Day

Annually observed on 18 July, the UN General Assembly inaugurated Mandela Day in November 2009 in recognition of the former South African President’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.

Mr Mandela, who died in 2013, was the first democratically-elected president of South Africa and the country’s first black Head of State after being imprisoned for 27 years on charges of sabotage before being released and eventually elected president.

The UN General Assembly resolution recognises Mandela’s values and his dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution; race relations; promotion and protection of human rights; reconciliation; gender equality and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups; the fight against poverty; the promotion of social justice.

The resolution acknowledges his contribution to the struggle for democracy internationally and the promotion of a culture of peace worldwide.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the celebration of Mandela Day aims to serve as a global call to action for people to “recognise their individual power to make an imprint and help change the world around them for the better.”

