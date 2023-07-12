The Senate has resolved to probe the allegation of bribery and corruption surrounding the payment of salaries to staff of Nigerian universities through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It also resolved to hold an interactive session with the Head of Service, National president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chairman of the committee on Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and other relevant bodies after constituting a committee on tertiary institutions.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) at the plenary on Wednesday presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

There has been disagreement between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the preferred mode of payment for Nigerian university staff.

The government insisted on IPPIS as the best payroll for the university system, but ASUU rejected it and recommended the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a better alternative.

Since the introduction of the IPPIS, the union has embarked on several strike actions to show their displeasure with the payroll method introduced by the government.

Mr Ubah said the refusal of the government to reach an agreement with ASUU on the payment platform is allowing IPPIS officials at various universities to perpetrate corruption, delaying capturing and payment of some university staff recruited since 2020 through the IPPIS platform.

He noted that many staff of federal universities who have been employed in the university system since 2020 have not been captured on the IPPIS platform.

The senator added that many of the staff of the universities have allegedly been bribing IPPIS officials for the purpose of getting captured on the platform.

Adams Oshiomole (APC, Edo North), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South) and Ibrahim Dankwambo (PDP, Gombe North) supported the motion when it was thrown for debate.

After debate on the motion, the senate resolved that members of the Senate committee on tertiary institutions, when constituted, will probe the alleged bribery and corruption on the IPPIS, delaying capturing and payment of staff of federal universities.

