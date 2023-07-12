The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Christopher Musa, on Wednesday met with the the governors of Zamfara and Plateau states to discuss the state of security in their respective states.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara told the CDS that security challenges had hindered meaningful development and made governance almost impossible in the state.

Mr Lawal said addressing the security challenges would go a long way in addressing the developmental challenges in the state.

He commended the efforts of the troops on ground while calling for deployment of more troops and logistics to boost security.

The governor called for more funding to the armed forces, and concerted efforts and synergy between locals and security agencies to enhance efforts at restoration of peace in the state.

In his response, Mr Musa, a major general, said the Defence Headquarters would provide every necessary security assistance to the state.

The CDS added that he would ensure that troops were on top of the situation, and work in synergy with other security agencies.

Earlier, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau said the appointment of Mr Musa came at a critical time of worsening security challenges in the country.

Mr Muftwang however, expressed confidence that the CDS would make instant impact by bringing his experiences to bear in dealing with the security challenges in Plateau.

He commended the efforts of the military while paying tribute to those who died in the defence of the country.

The governor called for more efforts to address the security situation in the state.

Responding, the CDS said the military remained committed to ensuring peace in Plateau while sympathising with the governor over recent killings in the state.

He advised the governor to know the basis of the problems and carry all stakeholders along in finding lasting solutions to the conflicts.

