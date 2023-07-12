The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Ahmed Ododo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit was filed by Smart Adeyemi, a former senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly who also jostled for the party’s ticket alongside Mr Ododo and other aspirants.

Mr Adeyemi had alleged in his suit that the primary election that purportedly produced Mr Ododo as the APC governorship candidate did not hold and that the results were forged.

Delivering judgement in the suit marked FHC/CS/556/2023, James Omotosho held that Mr Adeyemi’s allegations of results forgery were criminal and must be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

The court noted that the burden of proof was on the applicant to produce the forged results or the original copies and the forged copies of the results to discharge the burden.

The judge said failure to discharge the burden was fatal to the applicant’s case.

The court held that contrary to the plaintiff’s position, there was evidence that the primary election was validly held and monitored by INEC.

The judge held that Mr Adeyemi failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on him by the law.

“There is enough proof before this court to show that, indeed, a direct primary election of the APC was held in Kogi state on 14 April,” the judge ruled.

The judge said that Mr Adeyemi had complained after he lost the election before an appeal committee that the APC constituted.

The court held that the evidence showed that Mr Adeyemi failed to appear before the committee to prove his allegations.

The court found no reason to invalidate the primary election’s outcome.

It held that MR Adeyemi did not prove his allegation that the APC did not lawfully nominate Ododo.

Consequently, the judge dismissed the suit as lacking in merit.

Ex-senator appeal judgement

But Mr Adeyemi’s lawyer, Adekunle Otitoju, told journalists after Wednesday’s proceedings that his client was heading to the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgement.

He said he was dissatisfied with the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed his case.

Mr Adeyemi, through his counsel, said he would take the case to the appellate court.

He insisted that the trial court failed to properly evaluate the proof of evidence that was placed before it by the parties.

He insisted that there were inconsistencies in the INEC tendered report and the affidavit that the APC deposed.

He also pointed out contradictions in the defence present against his case in court.

He said while INEC claimed that option A4 mode was adopted for the primary election it monitored, the APC told the court that the election was through a secret ballot.

The judgement validated the primary election that made Mr Ododo the party candidate for the governorship election billed to hold in the state in November.

Mr Ododo was backed by the incumbent Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Suit

The plaintiff had in his suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023 sought to cancel the primary election because it was not validly conducted.

He prayed the court to declare the primary election as illegal, unlawful and invalid.

Adeyemi told the court that Ododo was handpicked as flag-bearer of the party by Governor Yahaya Bello, in gross violation of Section 177 of the Nigerian constitution, Section 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act as well as Article 20 of the constitution of the APC.

He prayed the court to give an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Mr Ododo as the bonafide candidate of the party for the governorship election.

The aggrieved governorship aspirant further prayed to the court to order the APC to conduct a fresh primary election and to give all aspirants an equal opportunity as provided for in the Electoral Act 2022.

The former lawmaker had, in a 35-paragraph affidavit he filed in support of his originating summons, told the court that he obtained nomination and expression of interest forms from the party at the cost of N50 million.

He said he was subsequently screened and cleared to participate in the primary election slated for 14 April.

Mr Adeyemi told the court that while he waited at his constituency to cast his vote along with his people, he was shocked when information came to him that the purported primary election had been conducted and a purported winner declared.

Mr Adeyemi prayed to the court to nullify the governorship primary election and order the APC to conduct a fresh one.

(NAN)

