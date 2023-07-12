The Nigerian government has said it is establishing a new regulatory body to checkmate the excesses of herbal medicine practitioners in the country.

This move is the latest in the series of reactions that have followed the publication of an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES and DUBAWA, which focuses on the traditional herbal medicine sector.

The new development is contained in a letter addressed to PREMIUM TIMES by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMH) in response to the laboratory report of the investigation earlier submitted to the ministry for appropriate action.

This is as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has also reacted to the report, pledging collaboration with other relevant authorities such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to address the menace as exposed by the newspapers’ investigation.

About investigation

The report exposed the harmful nature of ‘Baba Aisha Herbal Medicine’, one of the most popular concoctions consumed by many Nigerians.

The investigation, which includes an extensive laboratory test, revealed that the concoction contains harmful ingredients capable of causing cancer, lung and liver diseases for users.

A copy of the laboratory result was sent to the ministry.

Ministry responds

In its response contained in a letter to PREMIUM TIMES, the ministry hinted that it is actively in the process of establishing a regulatory body to continuously look at the activities of herbal medicine practitioners in Nigeria.

The letter, referenced: TCAM/148/I/5, was signed by Titus Tile, the ministry’s Director, Traditional and Alternative Medicines Department.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, in its mandate of provision of quality stewardship and health for all Nigerians, is advocating and in the process of establishing a regulatory body to checkmate the activities of these practitioners,” part of the letter reads.

While commending these newspapers for their efforts in exposing the harmful concoction, the ministry highlighted some of the actions already taken by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which includes a seal off of the building where the concoction is being produced and arrest of the producer, Salisu Sani.

It further noted that the laboratory report has been sent to the necessary stakeholders for further action.

SON’s reaction

In a similar reaction, the SON said it would collaborate with NAFDAC to address issues raised in the investigation.

The SON is responsible for ensuring local, regional and international products sold in Nigeria meet quality, measurement accuracy, certification and other standards.

While investigating, SON hinted at the collaboration to ensure standards in the traditional herbal medicine sector in a letter to these newspapers.

“In order to effectively address the issues raised in your report, the organisation will further collaborate with NAFDAC,” the letter, signed by the Director-General of the organisation, Olabayo Kunle, a professor, reads in part.

Follow-up

Since its publication, NAFDAC has taken steps to restore regulatory standards and mop up harmful concoctions from the streets.

However, there are still answers to a few promises yet to be fulfilled.

For instance, the agency promised to conduct its investigation and publicise its findings but has yet to revert to this promise.

Following the publication, NAFDAC raided the building where the concoction was being produced, confiscated several items and arrested two people.

The next day, the producer himself was arrested and detained after he visited NAFDAC’s office.

NAFDAC is yet to give an update on the arrest. Part of the questions begging for answers is if Baba Aisha has been granted bail and if he has been officially charged to court.

The latest attempt by DUBAWA and PREMIUM TIMES to get some answers from the agency has yielded no positive result.

