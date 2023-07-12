The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate corruption allegations against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Mạritime Administration And Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh.

The resolution followed the adoption of the prayers of a motion moved by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and four others on Wednesday during plenary.

According to the motion, Mr Jamoh-led NIMASA is facing allegations of awarding fictitious contracts, gross mismanagement of funds, and lopsided staff placement.

Some of the contracts listed in the motion include; non-operational speed boats, security surveillance contracts and Deep Blue Water contracts.

Mr Chinda alleged that the contracts were awarded to the cronies of the director-general.

“The agency is alleged to have entered into a very dubious contract with a firm known as XPO Marine Limited’ for the lease of six (6) speed boats, each at the rate of $173,930.00 monthly, without a Need Assessment for such facility being carried out by the relevant departments of the agency, the said XPO Marine Limited had earlier been indicted for defrauding the agency to the tune of $80,000 in revenue,” the motion reads in part.

Deep Blue Water contract

The motion also called for a thorough investigation of the $175 million Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure framework, popularly called the Deep Blue Water contract.

The project, handled by an Israeli security outfit, Homeland Security International (HLSI), has been the subject of several investigations by different committees in the last two assemblies.

In 2018, the House Committee on Public Petitions, which probed the contract, said its findings revealed that it (the contract) would violate appropriation laws because it was not in the budget and recommended outright termination.

Similarly, a former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, faced the House Committee on public procurement in the last Assembly over the same project.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the International Maritime Bureau stated that piracy and armed robbery attacks in Nigerian waters fell 77 per cent in the first nine months of 2021.

Mr Chinda, in the motion, said the Deep Water Contract is “suspected to be a conduit by the agency’s management to pilfer funds.”

He said that NIMASA engaged the Israeli outfit despite existing facilities that could serve the same purpose.

“The agency is also said to have an existing surveillance system (called Lloyd’s List Intelligence) for tracking the movement of vessels on Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“There is evidence that the agency’s legal department counselled against the consummation of the contract on the grounds of some fraudulent claims in the agreement, but the same was not heeded. The facilities claimed by HSLI are said to be an existing surveillance infrastructure provided by KMBTS Limited, also an Israeli firm whose contract with the agency at the instance of the agency’s former DG had long expired,” the motion reads.

Consequently, the motion was adopted without debate by members who voted unanimously in support of it when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to vote.

The yet-to-be-constituted ad hoc committee was directed to investigate all the allegations and report to the House within four weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

