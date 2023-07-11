The House of Representatives has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to declare the killings in Plateau State a national emergency.

The lawmakers reached the resolution during plenary on Tuesday following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau).

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of nine persons, including a toddler, in Farin Lamba, a community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday.

Killings have also been reported in several communities in the state, with Governor Caleb Mutfwang declaring a 24-hour curfew in Mangu Local Government of the State.

Moving the motion, Mr Bagos said there has been “an increase in the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls”, including some communities within his constituency.

“The attacks have been occurring in some parts of Plateau state for some months now with crops in farmlands completely destroyed,” he said.

“Seven miners of my immediate constituency were gruesomely killed in cold blood on the 9th of July, 2023, around Farin Lamba of Jos South LGA, Plateau state.

“Most of my people live in fear of the unknown due to insecurity and can no longer access their farmlands with ease which is their main source of livelihood.”

Apart from requesting the NSA to declare the killings a national emergency, the House also asked the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to investigate the killings and ensure culprits face justice.

It further asked the Operation Safe Haven of the Nigerian military to identify and evacuate all the bandits within the state.

