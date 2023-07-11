The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has constituted an ad hoc committee to screen the service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The committee is made up of all the principal officers of the House—Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo); Deputy Majority Leader, Abdullahi Halims (APC, Kogi); Chief Whip, Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe); and Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga (APC/Ogun).

Others are the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers); Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano); Minority Whip, Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe) and the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi (LP, Anambra).

The committee is headed by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), who chaired the House committee on defence in the last assembly.

Mr Tinubu had on 19 June appointed Christopher Musa, a major general, as chief of defence staff and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.

Others appointed are Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an air vice marshal, as chief of air staff.

Unlike other appointees, the screening and confirmation of service chiefs is done by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“The President, may, after consultation with the Chief of Defence Staff and subject to confirmation by the National Assembly, appoint such officers (in this Act referred to as “the Service Chiefs”) as he thinks fit, in whom the command of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as the case may be, and their Reserves shall be vested,” the Armed Forces Act reads in part.

President Tinubu had in a letter to the House last week, asked it to confirm the appointment of the new service chiefs.

The 10th House of Representatives has not constituted its special and standing committees since its inauguration on 13 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

