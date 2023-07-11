Media professionals, colleagues, mentees and students on Tuesday spoke glowingly of the late Professor of Communications, Lai Oso, saying his death has created a “vacuum that will be very difficult to fill.”

Mr Oso died in a car crash along Benin-Sagamu expressway on 24 June on his way back to Lagos from Delta State University (DELSU), Abaraka, where he reportedly went to serve as an external examiner.

A special session of tribute held at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, had in attendance many dignitaries including representatives of Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), African Council for Communication Education (ACCE), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (APCON), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Covenant University, Kwara State University (KWASU), Anchor University, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Channels TV, International Press Centre (IPC), among others.

The session kicked off the four-day funeral service programme for the late scholar.

University hails late scholar

In her welcome address, the LASU Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by her deputy in charge of administration, Adenike Boyo, said Mr Oso was “considered a fine Nigerian scholar who gave his all to the university.”

“We are consoled that he lived an exemplary life, above all he was a dedicated civil servant and family man to the core,” she said

The vice-chancellor said Mr Oso was an inspiration to a new generation of researchers, noting that till his last breath, “he kept leaving a great impression on anybody he came across.”

“This dutiful man has contributed to the development of education in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Olufunsho Omobitan, the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, who is said to be a close ally and brother in-law of the deceased, said Mr Oso was passionate about the LASU project and the faculty.

“Ever cheerful, lawful and endearing to everyone. He always strive to make sure everyone had it better. I have fun memories that will linger forever,” Mr Omobintan said.

The host of the event and dean of the faculty, Olayinka Alawode, said Mr Oso lived an impactful life, saying; “He has done his best, and his memory lives on”.

More tributes

Rotimi Olatunji, a Professor of Public Relations and Advertising, and the immediate past dean of the faculty said the deceased had been his close ally since their first meeting in 2004.

“He was everything to everybody including me,” he said.

“I met in 2004 when he came for his one year sabbatical. The remarkable thing is that he influenced me to produce my first journal article in 2004.”

He said as the dean of the faculty, Mr Oso facilitated the commencement of the PhD programme in the faculty, adding that the first pioneering students are now senior lecturers.

ACSPN representative at the event, Dare Ogunyombo, said the association would miss Mr Oso, its pioneer president, especially at its upcoming 10th anniversary.

“Mr Oso demonstrated a kind of leadership that is enough to drive the development of an association,” he said.

“He ensured our conferences are held on time. He was concerned about us and media development.”

Also in his tribute, Kehinde Oyesomi, a lecturer from Convenant University (CU), Ota, Ogun State, said Mr Oso had a great impact on the university, as he reshaped the teaching of media and communication.

She said Mr Oso was teaching postgraduate students at Covenant University before his death.

“He was with us Wednesday before his death. He has left an indelible mark that will forever be cherished,” she said.

The Head of UNILAG Mass Communication Department, Joseph Tejumaiye, a professor, described Mr Oso as a unifier, and a man of peace, saying: “We will always remember him. I met him closely when both of us were members of the academic staff.”

In his tribute, the Chairman of NUJ Lagos Chapter, Adeleye Ajayi, described Mr Oso as a colossus, who he said taught him and built his career, as well as that of many others.

Momoh, others speak

John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media Group, who was represented by Kingsley Iranta, said Mr Oso’s memory will resonate with the media industry “he dedicated his life to.”

He said: “Mr Oso dedicated his life to countless of students. With unwavering dedication, he shaped students to being professionals.

“The memory will continue to resonate generations of media professionals.

“May his soul rest in peace, knowing well that his impact in the world of media communication will be endured forevermore.”

Adesanya Oluseyi, the Head of Department, Mass Communication, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), described Mr Oso an exemplary man, who has so many academic children.

Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director of IPC, spoke on behalf of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) and Media Rights Agenda.

Mr Arogundade said Mr Oso made huge impacts and served on different projects of the media organisations.

“Hardly a month passed without having anything to do with Prof, he was readily available for programmes on media and journalism,” he said.

“He is a chief mentor of people. I stand before you as a PhD student due to the encouragement of Mr Oso. We will miss his scholarship.

“He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.”

Biography

Oso Muraino Olayiwola was born on 9 October, 1955 in Sagamu, Ogun State, South-west Nigeria.

He studied Mass Communication at UNILAG between 1975 and 1978.

As a Ford Foundation scholar, he proceeded to the Obafemi Awolowo University where he bagged Masters in International Relations in 1981.

Thereafter, he got a federal government scholarship to study PhD in Mass Communication in the University of Leicester, England between 1983 and 1987.

He relocated to England with his wife, Abimbola Oso, and they got their two children there, Simisola Oso, and Moyosola Oso.

The professor started his career as a journalist at the News Agency of Nigeria. He began his academic sojourn at the Moshood Abiola Polythecnic, Abeokuta and rose to the position of deputy provost of the school.

He also lectured at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Caleb University, Imota and UNILAG before joining LASU in 2011 and became the second substantive dean shortly after his professorial appointment.

Mr Oso was a member APCON, NIPR, Commonwealth Association for Education in Journalism, Nigerian Association of Journalism and Mass Communication Teachers and Nigerian Academy of letters.

He served as a former National Secretary of African Council for Communication Education.

For more than three decades, he taught various courses including communication for development, advanced research in mass communication, political communication, communication theory and topical issues in mass communication, international communication, and introduction to communication among others.

He became a Professor of Mass Communication in 2011 at LASU. He supervised over 15 PhD theses and more than 20 Masters Dissertations.

He was nicknamed the “Encyclopedia of communication”, “The King of Theories”, “Mr Book and Dennis McQuail of Nigeria!”.

Mr Oso was also a Pastor at the Victory Life Bible Church.

He was a major pillar in Nigeria’s Premier School of Communication, Lagos State University, now known as Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

