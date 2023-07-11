The Senate has constituted nine of its special and standing committees with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, heading the selection committee.

Mr Akpabio announced the constitution of the committees during plenary on Tuesday.

All the principal officers are statutorily members of the selection committee.

They are Opeyemi Bamidele, Ali Ndume, Dave Umahi, Lola Ashiru, Simon Mwadkwon, Oyewumi Olarere, Darlington Nwokeocha and Rufai Hanga.

Mr Akpabio also named the senator representing Ogun West, Ademola Olamilekan, as the chairman of appropriation committee and the Chief Whip, Mr Ndume, representing Borno South, as vice chairman.

Titus Zam, representing Benue North-west senatorial district was appointed as chairman of the senate committee on rules and business while the Senate Leader, Mr Bamidele, will serve as vice chairman of the committee.

Sunday Karimi, who represents Kogi West, was appointed as chairman of senate committee on services and Williams Jonah, representing Cross River Central was named as the vice chairman of the committee.

Okechukwu Ezea, who represents Enugu North on the ticket of the Labour Party (LP), heads the committee on code of conduct and petitions and will be assisted by the Kaduna North senator, Khalid Mustapha.

Aliyu Wadada, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) senator for Nasarawa West, was appointed as the chairman of the public account and Nwebonyi Peter representing Ebonyi North as the vice chairman of the committee. The committe is statutorily headed by an opposition lawmaker.

Shehu Umar, representing Bauchi South was appointed as the chairman of the senate committee on national security and intelligence with Asuquo Ekpenyong representing Cross River South as vice chairman.

Others who emerged as committee heads are Garba Maidoki, the Kebbi South senator, who was appointed as the chairman of the senate committee on legislative compliance and Ede Dafinone of Delta Central as vice chairman of the committee.

The Ekiti South senator, Adaramodu Adeyemi, is the chairman of the committee on media while Shuaib Salisu representing Ogun Central will serve as the vice chairman of the committee.

The Senate had on 14 June set up a 15-member committee to manage the welfare of the senators inaugurated the previous day.

Mr Akpabio was silent on when the membership of the other standing committees will be constituted.

The 10th Senate was inaugurated on 13 June.

