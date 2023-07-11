The Ondo State Government has rejected a reported remark by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on the state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Abdullahi, at a meeting with APC state chairmen in Abuja on Monday, had reportedly described Mr Akeredolu’s health condition as “extreme incapacity.”

“In the same vein, we regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the governor of Ondo State, who we understand has been hospitalised overseas,” Mr Adamu was quoted in some newspapers as saying.

“We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

Reaction

But reacting to the report, the Ondo State Government said the party chairman’s remark was taken out of context, insisting that the governor, who is on medical treatment abroad, is not incapacitated.

The state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement on Tuesday, raised concerns with the headline in one of the reports: “Akeredolu in State of Extreme incapacity, hospitalised.”

She said the headline: “bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.”

The commissioner said the APC chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting, had debunked the report as untrue and totally disconnected from the statement of the chairman at the event.

She said Mr Adamu was instead excited by information he received on the pace of recovery of the governor and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news,” she noted.

“At no time did the chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of ‘extreme incapacity’. He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

“Mr Governor is not incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.”

Meanwhile, the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for restraint over the health of Mr Akeredolu.

In a statement on Tuesday that he signed, Mr Aiyedatiwa said there were orchestrated falsehoods, insinuations and negative write-ups, particularly in the print and social media aimed at causing disharmony and disaffection within the polity.

“These tactics of faceless writers and agent provocateurs, are intended to fan the embers of discord, tarnish the hard earned reputations of individuals in government circles and distract government attention in order to take political advantage in any manner to please their own selfish political whims and caprices,” he said.

“I like to urge the general public, to as usual, ignore these unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

“You are well aware of the message of Mr Governor to the people of Ondo State in which he thanked the people of Ondo State and other critical stakeholders for their support and loyalty to the State Government.

“Mr Governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the s22state, across board. He is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the state, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his doctors.

“I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away. I like to also join Mr Governor to express our profound appreciation to you all for your unending show of love, solidarity and prayers for the number one citizen of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who is always leading from the front and making life more meaningful to our people.

“We should remain in this attitude of prayers and solidarity for the good of ourselves, Mr Governor and the State at large.”

According to Mr Aiyedatiwa, the governor had earlier written to the House of Assembly in line with the provisions of the Constitution to transfer power to his office as acting governor, pending his return.

He said as a result, there is no vacuum in the governance of the state.

