The police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arrested some of their officers for allegedly assaulting a man in the state.

The alleged assault is captured in a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the 30-seconds video, the armed officers are seen dragging a young man towards a white Toyota pickup truck, while the man struggles to resist the officers. It is unclear what led to the assault.

The incident reportedly happened on 8 July in Oyigbo town, which is 30 killometres away from Port Harcourt.

Arrest

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement on Tuesday that the erring officers had been identified and arrested.

“They are currently at the Command undergoing trial for their unprofessional act which will serve as a deterrent to other police personnel,” she said.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, appealed to the victim in the video to come to the public relations department of the police in Rivers to give his statement and assist the police in their investigation.

She promised that the victim’s identity would be protected.

Ms Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Nwonyi Emeka, has condemned the officers’ action, and has promised that the officers would be investigated and sanctioned accordingly.

“The command assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

A similar incident occurred in Rivers in April where a police officer was filmed slapping a motorist. The police later demoted the officer, Adejoh Siaka, from the inspector rank to sergeant after an administrative trial.

One other officer, Ndiwa Kpuebari, a sergeant, was reprimanded for being present at the scene of the incident and not taking any action to discourage such “inappropriate and shameful act”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

