The Commander Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Abdulsalam Abubakar, a major general, on Monday, held an emergency meeting with all stakeholders from Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The GOC called for the meeting in Mangu to broker peace between Fulani and Mwaghavul communities following the incessant attacks and killings in various communities of the LGA in the last few months.

The commander of the operation has assured the people of Mangu of his commitment to end the clashes in the area adding that in order to find a lasting solution to a series of security challenges in Mangu Local Government.

Oya James, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, in a statement, said the discussion between both ethnic groups was fruitful.

“The commander gave both sides the privilege to voice out their grievances to find out what led to the attacks and subsequent reprisal attacks that have lasted three months.

“General Abubakar urged both parties to embrace peace for development to thrive in Mangu. He also pleaded with them to sheath their swords as a welcome gift to him on the Plateau.

“Furthermore, the commander promised to take the meeting to people in the remote areas where affected persons and the youths would be sensitised on the need to embrace peace. He advised the stakeholders to take the message home to their people.

“General Abubakar assured them of the President’s and the state governor’s willingness to ensure the situation is brought to an end and their resolve to compensate those affected by the crisis in order to mitigate the impact of the crisis on them,” Mr James, a captain, said.

Earlier, the chairman of Mangu Local government, Markus Artu, thanked the commander for initiating a stakeholders meeting at this critical period and for remaining in Mangu to make sure peace was returned to the general area, urging both parties to embrace peace.

Governor relaxes curfew

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area. The curfew is now to be observed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In a statement by his director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere said the decision to relax the curfew was reached after a review of the security situation in the LG by the State Security Council to allow students writing the National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Examination JSSCE to complete their Examination.

Movements within the Local Government would be restricted between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties. Security agencies have, therefore, been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew within the period under review.

“The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to fulfil the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the State and assured that government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and order in the State,” Mr Bare said.

Though pastoralists and farming communities have often clashed in Plateau State and other parts of central Nigeria, the recent tit-for-tat killings in Mangu and neighbouring towns worsened after the election in March. Scores of people have been killed, and several properties destroyed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

