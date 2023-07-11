The special adviser on media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, has denied allegations that her principal, Oluremi Tinubu, ordered the closure of the Aso Rock Chapel.

She made this known in a press statement she released on her official Twitter account on 10 July.

RE: PURPORTED CLOSURE OF ASO VILLA CHAPEL BY FIRST LADY,SEN. OLUREMI TINUBU,CON Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Olurermi Tinubu OON,CON. — Busola Kukoyi (@KukoyiBusola) July 10, 2023

Some Twitter users, like @PO_GrassRootM had tweeted: “REMI TINUBU locked Aso Rock Chapel because the Chapel did not support her husband Tinubu during the last Presidential election. You will recall that REMI TINUBU is a self acclaimed pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church Of God.”

BREAKING: REMI TINUBU locked Aso Rock Chapel because, the Chapel did not support her husband Tinubu during the last Presidential election. You will recall that REMI TINUBU is a self acclaimed pastor in the Redeem Christian Church Of God. pic.twitter.com/dcpyJKhR2w — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) July 9, 2023

Also, a verified Twitter account, @VeronicaaNaomi tweeted: “A so called Pastor of Redeemed, Jezebel Remi Tinubu, locked Aso Rock Chapel because, they did not support her husband during the Presidential election-Wow! Jezebel Remi, is an impudent, shameless, and morally unrestrained woman. You and your husband time are up! We will take our stolen mandate back!!! @PastorEAAdeboye @officialABAT”.

A so called Pastor of Redeemed, Jezebel Remi Tinubu, locked Aso Rock Chapel because, they did not support her husband during the Presidential election-Wow! Jezebel Remi, is an impudent, shameless, and morally unrestrained woman. You and your husband time are up! We will take our… pic.twitter.com/lyMot6rHD8 — Naomi (@VeronicaaNaomi) July 9, 2023

Reaction

Mrs Kukoyi, however, noted that the accusation making the rounds on social media was a “fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation”.

She said: “We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such a directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency.

“Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel. However, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain, as he only reserves the right to appoint a Chaplain for the Chapel.”

