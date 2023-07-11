The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said a private security contractor, Tantita Security Services, has intercepted a suspicious vessel with a cargo of crude oil on board.

The NNPCL, in a statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, said the vessel was intercepted on 7 July.

“The vessel, MT TURA II (IMO number: 6620462), owned by a Nigerian Registered Company, HOLAB MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED with Registration Number RC813311, was heading to Cameroun with the cargo on board when it was apprehended at an offshore location (Latitude: 5.8197194477543235°, Longitude: 4.789002723991871°), with the captain and crew members on board,” it said.

The NNPCL noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the crude oil cargo was illegally sourced from a well jacket offshore Ondo State, Nigeria.

“There was no valid documentation for the Vessel or the Crude Oil Cargo onboard at the time of the arrest.

“Further investigation into the activities of the vessel at the NNPC Ltd. Command and Control Centre also revealed that the Vessel has been operating in stealth mode for the last twelve (12) years. The last reported location of the vessel was Tin Can Port in July 2011,” the statement said.

It said details of the arrest and the outcomes of the investigations were escalated to the appropriate government authorities, upon which it was concluded to destroy the vessel to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to all those participating in such illegal activities to cease.

The NNPCL explained that destroying vessels involved in transporting stolen crude oil is of paramount importance as a strong deterrent.

“The illegal trade of stolen crude oil not only inflicts significant economic losses on Nigeria and legitimate stakeholders in the oil industry but also perpetuates a cycle of corruption, environmental devastation, and social instability,” it said.

NNPCL, however, assured Nigerians that it will sustain the momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt.

In recent years, Nigeria has recorded a surge in oil theft incidents in its oil-producing region, which has worsened the nation’s revenue challenge.

In a bid to curb crude oil theft, the Nigerian government launched an application in August last year to monitor cases of theft.

The NNPC also awarded a multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract to a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Government Tompolo.

