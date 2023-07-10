An eight-month-old infant was killed in Farin Lamba, a community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday.

This incident happened two days after another attack on Sabon Gari, a community in Mangu Local Government of the state led to multiple deaths. Several houses were also burnt during the attack.

According to Rwang Tengwong, the spokesperson of Berom Youth Moulders, the attackers arrived at the community at about 9:45 p.m. when many members of the community were sleeping.

He said the attackers came in a Vectra vehicle and started shooting indiscriminately at residents.

“At about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night, eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby, were murdered by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Farin Lamba, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

“This is as the bandits continue to unleash terror on innocent citizens in some communities of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State in renewed attacks since after the 2023 General Elections.

“The eight-month-old baby who was murdered with her father was said to be returning from the hospital when they met their untimely death. Before this unprovoked attack, several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Area have witnessed the deliberate destruction of farmlands and provocative grazing of over 300 hectares of land.

“Also, there have been daily ambushes and killing of innocent persons on motorcycles after Ta-hoss village in Riyom LGA, along the Abuja highway, which has taken the lives of four persons and one injured,” he said.

Herders react

But the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state has denied the allegation.

Nuru Abdullahi, the state chairman of MACBAN, said the group is unaware of any attack in the area.

“We are not aware of what they are accusing us with. Anytime an attack is launched, the Fulani communities are often blamed. So, this is not new to us. As far as MACBAN is concerned, the accusation is misleading,” Mr Abdullahi said.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to a call and a message by our correspondent asking for comments on the latest attack.

Plateau, in North-central Nigeria, has witnessed several attacks on farming communities by armed herders.

Thousands of people have been killed or injured in such violence in the past few years.

NYSC camp relocated to Jos South

Meanwhile, following the insecurity rocking Mangu Local Government, the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation camp in the area has been temporarily relocated to Jos South local Government.

The spokesperson of the state’s police command, Mr Alfred, on Monday, said the commissioner of police in the state, Bartholomew Onyenka, visited the temporary site of the orientation camp located at Waya Foundation Dei Du, Jos South LGA, where the NYSC coordinator, Esther T. Ikupolati, received him.

“The visit is in accordance with the commissioner of police’s commitment toward ensuring the security of corp members in the state and strengthening the existing security arrangement of the camp,” he said.

