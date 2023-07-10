The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen has dismissed speculations that there is rancour within the party’s rank and file.

Alphonsus Oga, the APC chair in Cross River State and Secretary of the forum, said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the party’s national secretariat.

He spoke at the end of a closed-door meeting between the forum and the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“We are here to congratulate the winning Chairman of our party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and his hard-working NWC team,” he said.

Mr Oga said there was no truth in the ongoing reports that there was rancour within the party’s rank and file, especially concerning postponing its Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

The party had scheduled its National Caucus and NEC meetings for 10 and 11 July, but we’re shifted to 18 and 19 July.

Iyiola Omisore, the party’s national secretary, while announcing the postponement, explained that it was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“There is nothing like that. If you have been following the itinerary of the president, he is presently not in the country, and he is expected to proceed on another journey.

“This was what necessitated the postponement of the meeting. This is a moment where rumours and blackmail can thrive.

“But as a party, there is only one APC, and we came again in solidarity to say we are strongly behind our National Chairman and the NWC,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Adamu said the meeting was to discuss developments in the party and development that would take place.

He recalled that a meeting was recently held between the APC NWC and governors elected on the party’s platform, where issues of discipline, leadership and the need for harmonious relationships among the party’s stakeholders were discussed.

Mr Adamu, however, advised the state chairpersons to ensure they shared identified problems in their states with the party’s leadership to address them, saying it is their responsibility to do so.

(NAN)

