Kebbi State governor, Nasiru Idris, has sacked his special adviser on youths, Babangida Sarki, for allegedly posting homosexual content on his Whatsapp status.

The governor’s media aide, Ahmed Idris, announced the sacking to reporters on Monday.

“The Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasiru Idris, relieved his Special Adviser on Youths of his appointment, Babangida Sarki.

“The sacking of the S.A. was a sequel to an indecent posting he made on his WhatsApp status.

“The Governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development, said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“The governor vowed that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.

“The Governor also cautioned other public officers against making such heinous postings in their social media handles and other public fora, Mr Idris said.

Mr Sarki allegedly uploaded homosexual content on his WhatsApp status over the weekend.

The governor, still attending Hajj in Saudi Arabia, sacked Mr Sarki when he learnt of the incident.

When asked if Mr Sarki’s phone or WhatsApp was hacked, Mr Idris told PREMIUM TIMES that the government investigated the incident before arriving at the decision.

“Mr Sarki was interrogated upon which he confessed that he uploaded the pictures himself and that his account was never hacked, Mr Idris said.

Mr Saraki could not be reached on his known phone number to comment. Calls made to the number failed to connect.

