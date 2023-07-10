The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has “cleared” traders off the Oshodi railway track and Apongbon Bridge.

The enforcement exercise was carried out on Monday, a statement by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the task force spokesperson, said.

The move follows the state governor’s directive to stamp out street trading on highways and other major streets in the Lagos metropolis.

“The simultaneous operations, which were tactically supervised by the chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, was, as a result of the directives of the state government to all environmental enforcement agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of restoring sanity on the walkways, highways and rail tracks where some individuals incessantly carry out trading activities which not only debase the environment but also cause pain and discomfort to Lagosians,” the statement reads.

The task force chairperson, Shola Jejeloye, during the exercise, said several notices had been served on the traders, especially those at the Oshodi rail track.

He said the agency carried out sensitisation and “subtle warning” in the area to discourage the traders from returning to the tracks, but the appeals fell on deaf ears.

“Our warnings have been sent out to them for as long as two years ago, but they don’t listen. We served notices at Fagba, where some people built shanties, kiosks from Fagba all the way to Pen Cinema and Isokoko, thereby shortchanging motorists and pedestrians who should enjoy free movement along that axis. It is completely unfair to all Lagosians, and we will make sure that they are all cleared out with immediate effect,” he said.

The agency’s boss stated that they ought to arrest both buyers and sellers in the area but, to “avoid double jeopardy”, seized only the goods found on the Oshodi rail tracks.

Mr Jejeloye urged the market leaders to come to the agency’s headquarters for a roundtable engagement to foster a permanent solution to the menace.

Apongbon bridge raid

The raid under the Apongbon Bridge was carried out to forestall any environmental mishaps that could reoccur and lead to loss of lives and properties, Mr Jejeloye said.

The bridge was reopened for vehicular movement last week, 15 months after it was closed for repairs following a fire outbreak.

On 23 March, many shops under the bridge were destroyed in a fire outbreak in the market area.

Mr Jejeloye said the enforcement exercise was necessary because the activities of street traders posed a major threat to the environment and general well-being of Lagosians.

He appealed to the traders to relocate their activities to the facility provided by the state government and desist from carrying out activities that are counterproductive to the state.

“Achieving a mega city status as enshrined in the THEMES agenda of the state government is a collective effort, and all hands must be on deck to ensure its sustenance. We will carry out these enforcement exercise on a daily basis to ensure we achieve our aim, and anyone found going against the law will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

