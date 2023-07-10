The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has asked the state’s House of Assembly to extend his leave period.

Mr Akeredolu embarked on a one-month medical leave on 5 June, but the state government later said he was still receiving treatment and would not resume until cleared by his doctors.

The governor is undergoing treatment abroad, as a result of which the lawmakers last month named his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor.

However, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said on Monday that the governor has forwarded a letter to the assembly seeking an extension of his leave.

“Following Doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON, has forwarded the letter of extension on medical leave to the Ondo State House of Assembly,” Mr Oladiji said in a statement.

He said he received the letter on behalf of other lawmakers.

Mr Oladiji said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

He said in the letter Mr Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Despite the formal transfer of power, Mr Akeredolu’s absence has led to division in the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

The opposition parties are also seizing the moment to lash out at the administration.

The governor, in his letter of 5th June, had informed of his proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for the progress in the governor’s recovery, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Labour unions in the state had advised the governor to rest well and not rush back to resume duty.

Prayer sessions had been organised by the state cabinet, groups and associations for his recovery.

