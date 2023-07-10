The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold on Monday to allow President Bola Tinubu to participate.

The party had in June fixed the National Caucus and the NEC meetings for Monday and Tuesday.

But in a statement issued around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, announced the postponement of the two events till 18 and 19 July.

Mr Tinubu left the country on Saturday for Guinea Bissau for the ECOWAS summit.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Inconveniences regretted,” the statement reads.

First NEC since April 2022

The last time the APC NEC met in April 2022, it transferred its decision-making powers to the National Working Committee of the party.

The Abdulahi Adamu-led NWC has been making decisions for the party, a development that did not go down well with some members of the party.

Salihu Lukman, the national vice chairman(North-west) of the party, has been calling for NEC meeting, and at a point took legal action against Messrs Adamu and Omisore.

Mr Lukman called for the removal of Messrs Adamu and Omisore, accusing the duo of running the party with discretionary power without recourse to the other members of the NWC.

He said the actions of the two officials contravene the constitution of the party.

Aside from Mr Lukman, Mr Adamu recently fought the leadership of the National Assembly over the recently constituted principal officers of the two chambers.

Mr Adamu had distanced the NWC from the principal officers announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Messrs Akpabio and Abbas announced the names of the new principal officers of their respective chambers at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Adamu later announced that the rift had been resolved following a meeting with the president.

