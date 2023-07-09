The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the commission also approved a reduction in rank of nine other officers, including a commissioner of police.

According to him, the commission took the decisions during its 21st Plenary Meeting, presided over by Clara Ogunbiyi, the commissioner representing the judiciary in the commission.

Mr Ani said Mrs Ogunbiyi, a retired judge, presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman, Solomon Arase, who later joined the meeting via Zoom.

The PSC spokesperson said the commission also approved the compulsory retirement of an assistant commissioner of police and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

He added that the commission approved the posthumous promotion of the late Ifeanyi Oroke, an inspector, to the next rank of assistant superintendent of police for acts of gallantry.

Mr Ani said the commission also reinstated a dismissed officer, Augustina Oko, an inspector, from the date she was dismissed.

“The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 18 others and directed that letters of warning be given to two other officers.

“The commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion of Mr Woke Kingsley to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and reinstatement of Mr Anaele Onuoha, a Chief Superintendent of Police, in compliance with a court judgement,” he said.

(NAN)

