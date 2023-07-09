The State Security Service (SSS), on Sunday, reacted to a series of media reports it claimed were done to put it in bad light.

The agency said on Sunday that one of the reports alleged that its operatives raided offices of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and carted away files.

Another of the reports said it arrested and detained a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for ignoring the president’s call.

Mr Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West in the Senate, contested for Senate President in June in defiance of the choice of Godswill Akpabio, who eventually won the seat by their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

The third said it was snooping on judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Last week, the court concluded trial in the cases challenging President Tinubu’s election victory, bringing it close to holding the final hearing before judgement.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’ leadership,” the SSS’ spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement posted via the agency’s Twitter handle in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The agency denied carrying out operations at the ICPC and CCB or removing files from their offices. “Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements,” the statement said.

It also described as “laughable”, the report that suggested that it invited Mr Yari for refusing to pick up the President’s call.

As if confirming that it took Mr Yari into custody for interrogation, the statement said, “Yari knows why he was invited.”

But another part of the statement contained a confusing line: “If Yari or anyone else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will not hesitate to do so as far as that is procedurally done within the confines of the law.”

It denied snooping on judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court and a claim of a rumble within the SSS due to nepotism.

“In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators’ imaginations.

“This is more so that the publishers in question have been noted in and outside the country for their notoriety for peddling.fake news, sensational and gutter journalism. Without a modicum of proper and civilised behaviour, they indulge in character assassinations and sundry blackmail as business,” the state said.

Read SSS’ statement:

SSS DISMISSES ONLINE MEDIA ALLEGATIONS AGAINST IT

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to false reports by sections of the online media particularly SaharaReporters, Peoples Gazette and Jackson Ude. The so called news platforms variouslyand wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service. For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them. Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism. He further accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

On its part, Peoples Gazette reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari was arrested for alleged refusal to pick the President’s phone call (whatever that meant). There are other variants of unsubstantiated and anonymous petitions flying around against the DGSS, his family and some officials. The Service ordinarily would not have responded to these inaccuracies but for the fickle minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that may take the lies for facts.

To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices. Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements.

It is petty, if not laughable, to report that Yari was invited for refusing to pick the President’s call. This is the height of junk journalism. Yari knows why he was invited.

In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators’ imaginations. This is more so that the publishers in question have been noted in and outside the country for their notoriety for peddling.fake news, sensational and gutter journalism. Without a modicum of proper and civilised behaviour, they indulge in character assassinations and sundry blackmail as business.

It is not in doubt that their reports under reference are hatchet jobs designed to smear or impeach the integrity of the Service and its leadership. Notably, the Service proactively alerted the public about this development earlier in June, 2023.

While it is aware of the sponsors of these campaigns of calumny, it will simply allow them to exhaust themselves knowing too well that they would someday be brought to justice.Many days, it is said, are sure for the thief but there will be that one day for the owner of the house.

It is clear that the writers and their sponsors are oblivious of the accolades the Service has continued to receive from majority of stakeholders for excellent performance and its professional demeanour in handling many critical issues of national importance.

Rather, they have chosen to use their platforms to subvert the Agency and undermine its capabilities. Restating its respect for the rule of law, independence and autonomy of other agencies including the Judiciary and Legislature, it will not shirk its responsibilities or allow some detractors to prevent it from undertaking its statutory duties or carrying out lawful orders by constituted authorities. If Yari or anyone else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will not hesitate to do so as far as that is procedurally done within the confines of the law. The Service will remain focused, resilient, patriotic and professional in the conduct of its affairs

Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’ leadership.

The Service will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to address security challenges in the country in line with its mandate and the directives of the President. It does not matter how many times naysayers and hostile agents will plan to distract it.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

9th July, 2023

