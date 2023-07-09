Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the State following recent attacks.

Mr Mutfwang gave the directive on Sunday in Jos in a statement issued by Gyang Bere, director of press and public affairs, to the Governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fresh attacks were reportedly unleashed on some communities in Mangu LGA on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of nine lives, properties, as well as many persons displaced.

“The State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area following recent attacks that led to the loss of lives and properties.

“The Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire Local Government Area to restore law and order.

“Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew,” the statement read.

The governor further assured the people that the government was working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

