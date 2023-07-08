A former minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has asked Ejikeme Mmesoma to apologise to Nigerians and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores.

Mr Keyamo stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Background

JAMB had, on Sunday, accused Miss Mmesoma of manipulating her UTME results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362. But the candidate insisted that the 362 was the score she received both on the JAMB website and in the SMS sent to her by the board.

The examination body subsequently announced it would withdraw the candidate’s original UTME result and barred her from taking the test for the next three years.

But Miss Mmesoma, the candidate, in a viral video on Monday, insisted that the controversial score of 362 claimed by her was printed from the JAMB website, and the examination body’s accusation had left her traumatised.

Several Nigerians called for an “independent” investigation into the controversy.

Consequently, the Anambra State Government, last week, set up a panel of inquiry into the controversy.

Headed by Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor, the eight-member panel, on Friday, confirmed Miss Mmesoma forged the score of 362 as earlier claimed by the JAMB.

According to the eight-page report, a copy obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the candidate confirmed she single-handedly forged the result before approaching a cyber cafe for printing.

Keyamo reacts

Reacting, Mr Keyamo said he “deliberately” waited for the end of the investigation before commenting on the matter.

He said Miss Mmesoma’s parents should encourage her to tender a public apology to JAMB, her family and Nigerians and subsequently be allowed to get admission based on her actual score of 249.

“Anyone still pushing other narratives over this issue is not helping her and her family,” he said.

The former minister said, judging by her actual score of 249, Miss Mmesoma is a brilliant girl, stressing that the country should not “destroy” her for her “juvenile mistakes.”

“What she (Mmesoma) needs is counselling, correction and guidance. She obviously did not know the weight and gravity of what she was doing.

“As teenagers, most of us made juvenile mistakes that never came to light,” he stated, adding that the matter should end at this point.

