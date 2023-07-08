The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Stockholm, Sweden was a provocative and blasphemous act that affirms the high level of islamophobia among some people worldwide.

In a statement by Salisu Shehu, the deputy secretary-general of the council, said the act was evidence of the impunity of some islamophobes’ hatred for Muslims

Mr Salihu said the person who desecrated the Holy Qur’an was insensitive to the feelings of billions of Muslims worldwide.

He expressed surprise that such an act would be allowed to be undertaken in a country celebrated as the most peaceful in the world.

“Actions and utterances credited to these Islamophobes smack of gross insensitivity, and disrespect for the feelings and sensibilities of nearly two billion Muslims in the World. This is one too many attacks on Mosques in Sweden, especially recalling that of 2015 and another in December 2022, following which a damaged copy of the Qur’an was left chained up and hanging outside the entrance of the Mosque.

“It is ironical that a blasphemous act of the current magnitude would be allowed in a country often celebrated as one of the most peaceful in the entire Europe.

“The Council is particularly shocked that the supposedly intelligent and civilised Swedish Police would fail to restrain, thereby tacitly granting permission for an individual to carry out such an obvious offensive and provocative act of burning a Holy Book. This seemingly without regard to the consequences or its potential to result in or snowball into a religious crisis not only in Sweden or Europe but also across the world. This begs the question of a determination of the insensitivity or culpability of the Swedish Police in this matter,” Mr Salihu said.

Mr Salihu accused Sweden and other countries of allowing and supporting the desecration of Islamic religious symbols without minding the consequences of such actions.

He said such countries have damaged their reputations as civilised nations while Muslims would see their proclamation of human rights and democracy as a “facade.”

“By all measures, European countries that permit or tacitly support sacrilegious acts against Islamic symbols of faith and veneration have fallen short of justice, fairness, honour and decorum. They have caused irredeemable damage to their image as civilised and humane nations. In the eyes of the Muslim World, their proclamation of democracy, human rights, freedom of religion and similar grandstanding postures are nothing but a façade,” he said.

While Mr Salihu said NSCIA believes no Holy Book should be desecrated, the Council called on the Swedish authorities to urgently investigate and bring the culprits to book.

“The Council calls on the Swedish Authorities to as a matter of urgency, investigate the matter, make the report public, and ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done. Meanwhile, the Council enjoins the Ummah across the world to remain calm and continue to be peaceful and law-abiding in the face of this provocation,” Mr Salihu said.

Back story

On Wednesday, the 28 of June, which was the first day of Eid El Adha celebrations, an Iraqi man living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, burnt the Holy Qur’an.

Mr Momika was said to have been given permission by Swedish authorities in accordance with free speech in the country.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, Iran, and Morocco among others, have condemned the act and called for an investigation.

This would not be the first time Qur’an was burnt in the country. Last January, an activist, Rasmus Paludan, burnt a copy of the Holy Book.

