A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has spoken on the findings of a panel which investigated alleged forgery of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores by Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate in the examination.

Background

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Sunday, accused the candidate of manipulating her UTME results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362. But the candidate insisted that the 362 was the score she received both on the JAMB website and in the SMS sent to her by the board.

The examination body subsequently announced it would withdraw the candidate’s original UTME result and barred her from taking the test for the next three years.

But Miss Mmesoma, the candidate, in a viral video on Monday, insisted that the controversial score of 362 claimed by her was printed from the JAMB website and the examination body’s accusation had left her traumatised.

Like several other Nigerians, Mrs Ezekwesili, called for an “independent” investigation into the controversy.

Consequently, the Anambra State Government, last week, set up a panel of inquiry into the controversy.

Headed by Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor, the eight-member panel, on Friday, confirmed that Miss Mmesoma forged the score of 362 as earlier claimed by the JAMB.

According to the eight-page report, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the candidate confirmed she single-handedly forged the result before approaching a cyber cafe for printing.

Ezekwesili reacts

Reacting, Mrs Ezekwesili said she had read the report of the panel and that she was satisfied with their findings.

“I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave Mmesoma fair hearing to enable the committee to gather all facts,” the former minister wrote on her verified Twitter handle on Saturday, shortly after the report went public.

Mrs Ezekwesili, who attached a screenshot of the report in the Twitter post, stressed that it was necessary to have such independent evidence that the result paraded by Miss Mmesoma was not only fake but also personally forged by her.

“Mmesoma’s action has consequences. I therefore support the sanctions imposed by JAMB (on Mmesoma) as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system,” she said.

Continuing, the former minister stated, “I also recommend sustained counselling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life.”

Mr Ezekwesili expressed hope that other students and parents and, indeed, all Nigerians will learn from this incident and renew collective commitment to uphold exam integrity in Nigeria as a “cornerstone” of the country’s values and reward system for children and youths.

“I wish to thank JAMB for their good and encourage the registrar and his team to continue with their critical service to our country and people as we all join them to sustain raising of awareness on exam integrity,” she said.

